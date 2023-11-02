Vancouver police release video of suspect in unsolved 2022 fatal stabbing

The suspect of a 2022 fatal stabbing is seen in this screenshot of surveillance video taken from near the scene of the crime. (Courtesy of Vancouver Police Department)

Vancouver police say they hope newly-released video footage of a fatal stabbing suspect will help solve a year-old homicide case.

The department made public a clip of surveillance tape on Thursday (Nov. 2), which they say shows a suspect walking away from the crime scene.

The stabbing in question took place near the intersection of Renfrew and Graveley streets in East Vancouver around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. The victim, 37-year-old Zhuowen Gong, had been walking in the neighbourhood when he was attacked. He later died in hospital.

Meanwhile, Gong’s killer escaped.

Police say in the year since the homicide they’ve been unable to identify a suspect, but that the surveillance footage they released Thursday shows the person they believe is responsible. In the clip, a person dressed in dark pants and a jacket walks down the sidewalk of a residential street. They appear to be wearing a ball cap and carrying what looks like a large knife in their right hand, which swings back and forth in time with their step.

VPD says homicide detectives still don’t know what the motive for the stabbing was or whether it was a targeted attack. The department is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video to reach out to them.

READ ALSO: False kidnapping report leads to drug seizure in North Vancouver

READ ALSO: B.C. wheelchair user says Air Canda crew dropped him on 2 flights

Breaking Newsfatal stabbingVancouver police