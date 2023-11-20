Vancouver police release images of SkyTrain assault suspect

Man alleged to have assaulted a woman, pointed gun at group that tried to intervene

Vancouver police are asking for help identifying the suspect in an Aug. 24, 2023 assault at the Main Street SkyTrain station. (Vancouver Police Department)

A man believed to have assaulted a woman and then turned a gun on a group of people at a Vancouver SkyTrain station in August remains at large.

The Vancouver Police Department released two images of the suspect on Monday (Nov. 20), in hopes of having someone in the public identify him.

The department says the man and a woman boarded an eastbound SkyTrain together at Stadium Station around 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 24. When they exited at the Main Street Station a couple of minutes later, the man attacked the woman, according to video footage police say they obtained. A group of people tried to intervene, at which point the man pointed a gun at them.

A witness called 911, but everyone involved had left by the time police arrived. VPD says neither the man, woman nor group has come forward since.

The department is asking anyone who recognizes the man to reach out to them.

He is described as in his 30s and 5’5” to 5’8” tall, with a medium build, short brown hair and a tattoo covering his right arm. At the time of the incident he was wearing black sunglasses, a ring on his right middle finger, a white t-shirt, baggy jeans, black runners with white soles and a beige backpack.

