Vancouver Island dog is ‘Miss August’ in national fundraiser calendar

Indie, a two-year-old border collie-Australian shepherd cross from Nanaimo, is being featured with 14 other pets from across Canada in Bosley’s by Pet Valu’s 2023 calendar, which raises money to help homeless pets. (Brittni Panter photo)

A beautiful image of a dog from Nanaimo has been selected from 15,500 entries from across Canada for Bosley’s by Pet Valu’s 2023 calendar.

The calendar, issued annually, contains photos of 15 Canadian pets submitted by their pet parents.

Indie, a two-year-old female border collie-Australian shepherd cross, will appear as the pet for August in the calendar.

Indie’s owner Azura Kines said the photo was taken by her friend Brittni Panter, an amatuer wildlife photographer, while they were hiking in the Harewood Plains area this past spring.

“She posed well,” Kines said. “We hike with our dogs a lot. She has a dog too and Watson and Indie are best friends, so we were just hiking and taking some spring photos.”

Other pets featured in this year’s calendar include other dogs, cats, a guinea pig, budgie and a bearded dragon, according to a Bosley’s by Pet Valu press release, and will be available at the company’s stores for give-what-you-can donations. Proceeds support Pet Valu’s Companions for Change initiatives, which since 2010 have raised more than $23 million for hundreds of Canadian animal rescues and charities and found forever homes for more than 41,000 homeless pets.

The Bosley’s location on Bowen Road is celebrating Indie’s calendar achievement with a display featuring the winning photograph along with some fun facts about the pooch.

“It pretty funny, they definitely make a big deal of it all, which is very sweet of them…” said Kines. “We just got Indie at the beginning of this past year and so she’s already got such a big group of people who love her, it’s cool to see some attention given to her on this scale … the short of it is, Indie’s a great dog, loves people … and apparently takes good candid photos.”

chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com

AnimalsCharity and DonationsPets