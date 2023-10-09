Vancouver crash leaves teen in critical condition

An 18-year-old woman was left in critical condition Saturday night (Oct. 7) after being part of a two-vehicle crash at Granville Street and King Edward Avenue. (Credit: Shane MacKichan) An 18-year-old woman was left in critical condition Saturday night (Oct. 7) after being part of a two-vehicle crash at Granville Street and King Edward Avenue. (Credit: Shane MacKichan) An 18-year-old woman was left in critical condition Saturday night (Oct. 7) after being part of a two-vehicle crash at Granville Street and King Edward Avenue. (Credit: Shane MacKichan) An 18-year-old woman was left in critical condition Saturday night (Oct. 7) after being part of a two-vehicle crash at Granville Street and King Edward Avenue. (Credit: Shane MacKichan) An 18-year-old woman was left in critical condition Saturday night (Oct. 7) after being part of a two-vehicle crash at Granville Street and King Edward Avenue. (Credit: Shane MacKichan)

An 18-year-old woman was sent to hospital in critical condition late Saturday night (Oct. 7) after the vehicle she was riding in collided with another driver on Vancouver’s Granville Street.

The Vancouver Police Department says the woman was one of three teens inside a BMW that crashed while trying to make a left hand turn through the Granville Street and King Edward Avenue intersection around 11 p.m. They collided with the driver of a Nissan Xterra who was going straight through the intersection at the time.

VPD says all three teens were taken to hospital, but two had been discharged as of Sunday afternoon. The driver of the Nissan, a 52-year-old Vancouver man, was not seriously injured.

The police department is asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dash-cam footage of it to contact them. They say they are investigating to see whether the speed of the Nissan played a part in the crash.

Breaking Newscar crashfatal collision