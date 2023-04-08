Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to a residence in the 12100-block of 228 Street on April 7 to deal with an active standoff situation. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

VIDEO: Ridge Meadows RCMP deal with standoff situation in Maple Ridge

Incident took place in the 12100-block of 228th Street

Ridge Meadows RCMP are still on scene after dealing with a standoff situation in Maple Ridge last night on 228th Street, which took several hours to resolve, stretching late into the night.

According to police, members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP and Emergency Response Team (ERT) were called to a residence in the 12100-block of 228th Street around noon on Friday, where an unknown individual had barricaded himself in a residence and was refusing to surrender to police.

Various neighbours reported hearing the windows of the residence being shot out and flashbangs being used.

At 8:30 p.m., police were still trying to convince the suspect to surrender themselves.

RCMP were not able to confirm what time the standoff finally ended or whether anyone was hurt, but said that the road had now re-opened and officers would likely be on scene until mid-day Saturday.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

