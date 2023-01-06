Police are looking to identify and speak to two men they feel may who may have information to help them find a missing Saanich teen. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

UPDATE: Police seek 2 men in search for missing high-risk Vancouver Island teen

17-year-old last seen Dec. 19 in Metro Vancouver

Vancouver Island police are looking to identify and speak to two men they feel may have information to help them find a missing Saanich teen.

Investigators believe the men can help locate high-risk missing teen Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, Saanich police said in a Jan. 5 release.

Edwards-Helgason, 17, was last seen Dec. 19 in Metro Vancouver wearing a white jacket, white pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

Saanich police believe Edwards-Helgasson is high-risk, meaning her health or well-being may be in danger “due to physical or mental illness, addictions, disability or age.”

The men were seen at a hotel in Burnaby on Jan. 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police agency, Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Victoria Police Department asks for community help locating missing woman

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Missing womanSaanich

 

Saanich Police are looking for Zenaeh Edwards-Helgasson who was last seen on December 19, 2022. (Courtesy of Saanich Police)

Saanich Police are looking for Zenaeh Edwards-Helgasson who was last seen on December 19, 2022. (Courtesy of Saanich Police)

Previous story
BC Liberals’ gender equity critic called out for promoting transphobic content on Twitter

Just Posted

Luc Tardif, IIHF President, answers questions from reporters during a press conference at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Halifax on Thursday, January 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
IIHF president hopeful about Hockey Canada’s future with new board despite ‘damage’