The Explosive Disposal Unit safely neutralized the explosive discovered Monday on Harvey Avenue (Alex Senger photo)

The Explosive Disposal Unit safely neutralized the explosive discovered Monday on Harvey Avenue (Alex Senger photo)

Explosive that closed major Kelowna highway was ‘sophisticated’ but not targeted: RCMP

The IED was neutralized at 7p.m. on Feb. 27

RCMP say the explosive device that was discovered beside Kelowna’s major highway earlier this week was considered to be sophisticated.

Police held a brief news conference on Feb. 28, to go over details surrounding the discovery of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and its neutralization. The device was found on at approximately 1p.m. on Feb. 27, by a pedestrian who was walking by a strip mall beside Harvey Avenue.

READ MORE: ‘Made safe’: Explosive neutralized in Kelowna after Highway 97 shut down for hours

The IED was “made safe,” by B.C.’s specialized Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU).

Insp. Beth McAndie said that the device had the capacity to detonate.

Officers were tight lipped about specifics of the IED but did say that it was sophisticated and may have been outdoors for a while.

McAndie said that the RCMP are not concerned for the safety of the community and said that the incident was not targeted but that they are taking the situation “very seriously.”

The investigation is ongoing into the origins and specifics of the IED.

The EDU operates out of the Lower Mainland and began their journey to Kelowna after being contacted by the RCMP.

At approximately 6 p.m. the team had set up around the object.

The EDU used a robot and neutralized the explosive by approximately 7 p.m.

The EDU team packaged up the neutralized explosive to bring back to their headquarters for analysis and disposal.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaPipe bombRCMP

Previous story
EXPLAINER: After government seizures, Langley’s Hells Angels clubhouse still stands

Just Posted

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Expanding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has become a major focus of Parliament’s foreign affairs committee as it tours several European countries to study the impact of the war in Ukraine, the committee chair said in an interview in Warsaw Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Olivier Matthys Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Expanding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has become a major focus of Parliament’s foreign affairs committee as it tours several European countries to study the impact of the war in Ukraine, the committee chair said in an interview in Warsaw Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Olivier Matthys
NATO expansion focus of parliamentary committee trip to Europe to study Ukraine