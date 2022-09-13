UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted for residents around Hope wildfire

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire is now estimated to be 545 hectares according to BC Wildfire Service (Richard Haworth/Facebook)

Update: 5:42 P.M.

According to the Fraser Valley Regional District and District of Hope, the evacuation orders and alerts issued for the 12 properties of Hunters Creek Road and Laidlaw are no longer in effect.

Evacuees may return home but are still urged by the District to check for updates while the fire continues.

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire is still burning and is still estimated to be around 545 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service’s last update. Eight helicopters and 64 firefighters still continue to fight the blaze.

Update: 4:45 P.M.

The District of Hope has given an update on the situation, on their site, and says the following:

”The Evacuation Alerts and Orders previously issued are still in effect. The situation continues to remain stable for Hope as the wildfire is largely localized between the Flood Falls and Hunter Creek areas. BC Wildfire Service is attacking the fire with both ground crews and helicopters.

At this time, there is no indication that anymore evacuation alerts or orders are anticipated for the District of Hope. We remain in constant contact with BC Wildfire Operations and should the situation change we will give those affected, and the public notice.”

The fire is still estimated to be around 545 hectares. Eight helicopters, and 64 firefighters, are still fighting the blaze.

Original:

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire is now estimated to be 545 hectares according to BC Wildfire Service this morning (Sept. 13).

Eight helicopters and 64 firefighters are currently fighting the blaze which started Thursday (Sept. 8), with a focus on the north, west, and east flanks of the fire.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for at least a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw areas. Evacuees are encouraged by the government of B.C. to register with Emergency Support Services at www.ess.gov.bc.ca. More information on the evacuation process can also be found here.

No further updates have been given by the District of Hope.

Highway 1, eastbound between Chillwack and Hope, is open and traffic is normal.

An air quality advisory is in effect for the area.

