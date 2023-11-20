‘Unconscionable’: B.C. councillor asked to resign for signing Hamas letter

Calls are mounting for a City of Victoria council member to resign after her name appeared on a controversial open letter that questions if there was sexual violence committed by Hamas as part of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel.

Coun. Susan Kim’s name appears on the letter, which includes the line the “unverified accusation that Palestinians were guilty of sexual violence” as part of the brutal Oct. 7 attacks that saw some victims tortured before they were killed. The only other Canadian politician’s name listed on the letter was Ontario MPP Sarah Jama, who was kicked out of the Ontario NDP and censured in the Ontario legislation for previous statements related to the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks.

The revelation prompted an online petition asking for Victoria council to censure Kim and remove her from any board positions.

“Imagine being a Jewish member of our community and having to rely on Ms. Kim as an elected representative,” says the petition, which has more than 8,300 signatures as of Monday (Nov. 20) morning. “Would you feel as though she’d represent your interest, equally to the interests of others in our community? Would you be able to trust Ms. Kim?”

Ian Ward, a councillor for the City of Colwood, sits on the library board with Kim, but is considering quitting in protest of Kim signing the letter.

Ward said in a letter to Black Press Media that the letter Kim signed was an “amplificaton of hate.”

“This is the worst kind of victim-blaming, and to have it come from an elected official abusing her platform in this way is unconscionable,” Ward said in his letter.

Others are stepping forward to call for Kim’s resignation, including Kevin Falcon, leader of BC United.

“Denying the sexual violence experienced by victims of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas is appalling,” Falcon posted on X (formerly Twitter). “This is unacceptable behaviour from an elected official here in B.C. Coun. Kim should resign & David Eby needs to join me in calling on her to step down.”

Kim has shut down her X account. Black Press Media has reached out to Kim for comment on the letter.

The author of the letter that Kim’s name appears on has not been identified and it is unclear if the people whose names appear were verified.

The current conflict began on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants killed an estimated 1,200 Israelis in brutal surprise attacks, taking another 240 people hostage.

Israel declared war on Hamas, began an airstrike campaign and cut off food, fuel, water and supplies to Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million Palestinians. The territory’s health officials say more than 11,500 people have been killed so far, two-thirds of them women and children, and another 2,700 people are reported missing.

– With files from the Canadian Press

RELATED: Families await word on whether 135 Canadians cleared to leave Gaza left

VictoriaWest Shore