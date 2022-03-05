Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Trudeau will spend weeks meeting in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland

As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to head to Europe during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont. He will spend next week in meetings in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland, saying he is joining partners to stand against Moscow’s aggression and strengthen democratic values.

CanadaRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Free rapid antigen tests now available for people aged 60+ in B.C.
Next story
‘They want to stay and fight’: B.C. woman rallies in support of her Ukrainian family

Just Posted

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies