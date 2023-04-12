FILE - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a train derailment at the Canadian Pacific Railway Coquitlam Yard April 12, 2023. CP locomotives are shown at the company’s Coquitlam Yard east of Vancouver, B.C., on May 23, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

FILE - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a train derailment at the Canadian Pacific Railway Coquitlam Yard April 12, 2023. CP locomotives are shown at the company’s Coquitlam Yard east of Vancouver, B.C., on May 23, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Transportation Safety Board investigating train derailment in Coquitlam

5 cars derailed, including one containing hydrochloric acid

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a train derailment in the early hours of Wednesday (April 12) in Coquitlam.

At 3:12 a.m., a yard assignment was handling 15 cars in the Canadian Pacific Railway Coquitlam Yard when five of the cars derailed, including one loaded tank card of hydrochloric acid, notes a release from TSB. That car landed on its side.

Chris Krepski, TSB media relations specialist, said there were no reported injuries and no dangerous goods released, as well as no evacuation.

The CP and Transport Canada dangerous goods response teams are on site, with the transportation safety board deploying an investigator to gather information and assess the incident.

READ MORE: TSB finds fatal B.C. train derailment caused by cold weather, brake failure

READ MORE: Train derailment in downtown Revelstoke, CP investigation to be launched

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Train DerailmentTransportation Safety Board

Previous story
‘I’m still not comfortable with it’: Orange Shirt Day founder reflects on decade of reconciliation work
Next story
Second stabbing in as many weeks on Surrey transit bus

Just Posted

Oleksandr, a patient, sits in a corridor at a psychiatric hospital In Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday March 21, 2023. In December, the World Health Organization said one in five people in countries that have experienced conflict in the past decade will suffer from a mental health condition, and estimated that about 9.6 million people in Ukraine could be affected. Russia’s invasion in February 2022 resulted in millions of people being displaced, bereaved, forced into basements for months due to incessant shelling or enduring harrowing journeys from Russian-occupied regions. (AP Photo/Vasilisa Stepanenko)
As Ukraine war drags on, civilians’ mental health needs rise