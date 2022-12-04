Ticket bought in Lower Mainland wins $5 million in Dec. 3 Lotto 6/49 draw

Lucky holiday season for someone who purchased lottery ticket in Richmond

Someone who purchased a ticket in Richmond for the Dec. 3 Lott 6/49 jackpot woke up $5-million richer Sunday morning, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation. (File photo)

Bought a lottery ticket in Richmond lately?

The upcoming holiday season just got a little more merrier for someone who purchased a ticket in Richmond for the Dec. 3 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The ticket was the only one in Canada with the winning numbers of 4, 18, 26, 36, 41 and 42 to claim the classic $5-million jackpot, according to a B.C. Lottery Corporation release.

Last night marks the fifth time this year that a Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in B.C. has won the jackpot.

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $101 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PST).

