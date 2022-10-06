Three people charged after bear-spray robbery at Maple Ridge mall

ValleyFair Mall security and customers caught two alleged robbers, police got a third

Two suspects were apprehended by customers and mall security. (Special to The News)

Three people have been charged after an alleged robbery of a jewelry store in ValleyFair Mall last Friday, Sept. 30.

Two suspects were caught by mall security and members of the public at the scene, after the alleged robbers used bear spray in the robbery.

The staff and customers at the business were hit with the disabling spray, and one employee was struck on the head before the suspects fled on foot, said Ridge Meadows RCMP.

First responders, including paramedics and firefighters, arrived at the scene to find victims sitting on the sidewalk outside the mall, in obvious distress.

Three men were arrested a short time later ,and have been identified as Parampreet Singh Dhaliwal, a 21-year-old Calgary man; Gurshaan Saghera, an 18-year-old Abbotsford man; and a third person who can not be named due to the age of the accused.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, charges were approved against all three accused for robbery with violence and assault with a weapon.

Dhaliwal has been remanded until his next court appearance on Oct. 7, and Sanghera and the other accused have their next court appearance set for Oct. 25, in Provincial Court. Charges against the accused have yet to be proven in court.

“Thank you to all the witnesses that already spoke to police and assisted with the investigation,” said Sgt. Brad Gibson of the Serious Crimes Unit.

“The quick response of bystanders and security guards was instrumental in the quick arrest of all the suspects involved.”

If you were a witness to this incident and have not spoken to police, they ask that you contact Const. Kombo or Corporal Biggs of the Investigational Support Team at 604-463-6251.