(File photo)

(File photo)

Thieves siphon 13,000 litres of diesel from northern B.C. school district works yard

Police called to 100 Mile House School District 27 yard last Monday

Police are seeking information on a large fuel theft – 13,000 litres – in 100 Mile House.

On Monday (Aug. 22), 100 Mile RCMP were called to the School District 27 yard. A person was seen in the yard dressed in a raincoat and balaclava on surveillance video. It is believed the suspect was in the yard at 11 p.m. on Saturday until Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

Evidence at the scene suggests a fuel line was put through the fence and into the fuel tank, police said. It is believed the person responsible would have a large truck with a fuel storage tank in it, due to the volume of fuel stolen.

Police are looking for witnesses, as well as anyone who has dashcam footage from within the area.


lauren.keller@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeSchool District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

Previous story
Good Samaritan tries to rescue dog in B.C. community, gets threatened with knife
Next story
Skies will be the limit once Chilliwack Airport gets new automated weather system

Just Posted

Dr. Alika Lafontaine, shown in this undated handout photo is the first Indigenous president of the Canadian Medical Association. Lafontaine, who is also the youngest CMA president and of Cree, Anishinaabe, Métis and Pacific Islander ancestry, says he will now be a spokesperson for the group that has been advocating for Canadian health-care professionals and patients by engaging with governments, communities and other stakeholders for about 155 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Medical Association.
VIDEO: Canadian Medical Association’s first Indigenous leader takes helm

Pop-up banner image