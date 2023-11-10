Teens arrested for assault that took place at West Kelowna school

Two teens have been arrested following an assault.

The assault happened on Mount Boucharie Secondary School property on Nov. 2.

There are reports that the assault was captured on video and shared on social media.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier said the two male teens were arrested and released on conditions to protect the safety of the victim.

They are scheduled to appear at a later date in court while investigators prepare and submit a report to Crown counsel.

Terry Beaudry, deputy superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools, said the school district had no comment on the Mount Boucherie Secondary altercation because it is now the subject of a police investigation.

But Beaudry reiterated the school district’s commitment to providing a safe learning environment and the safety of students as number one priorities for each of its schools.

“If incidents happen that compromise the feeling of safety for students, there are many caring adults within our schools from school base counsellors to classroom teachers to support staff and adminstration staff trained to provide support services when needed,” Beaudry said.

“That speaks to how we wrap support around our students when a traumatic incident does occur.”

Beaudry added when incidents don’t reach a police level but are subject to an internal school district investigation, there are potential outcomes that can result from a short-term suspension or restorative justice measures to an indefinite suspension.

The erase/Report It online tool is also readily accessible for students or parents to send an anonymous message about an incident of concern through the provincial initative Safer Schools Together, which is then reported back to school district staff and followed up, whether it be a threat to school safety or a threat harassment.

The website is erasereportit.gov.bc.ca.

