Teen ‘L’ driver clocked going 199km/h through North Vancouver

A North Vancouver teen was fined nearly $1,500 last weekend after police caught him racing another driver at 199 km/h on the Upper Levels Highway.

RCMP say when they pulled the learner driver over on Friday (Sept. 29) he retorted that the other vehicle had been going faster.

The 19-year-old was driving without a supervisor and had more than the one allowable passenger inside, RCMP say. The area where he was caught speeding, near Lonsdale Avenue, has an 80 km/h limit.

RCMP impounded his vehicle for seven days and issued him a series of fines, amounting to nearly $1,500.

“Speed remains as the number one cause of death on our roadways,” said Media Relations Officer Const. Mansoor Sahak in a statement.

