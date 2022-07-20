‘Swarming attack:’ 3 youth plead guilty to non-fatal stabbing of 15-year-old in Burnaby

Three youth who stabbed a 15-year-old in October before fleeing the scene have pled guilty Burnaby RCMP says. (Black Press Media file photo).

A Burnaby youth accused of participating in the stabbing of a 15-year-old pleaded guilty on Tuesday (July 19), according to Burnaby RCMP.

Three youths swarmed and stabbed the victim in the torso outside a house party in North Burnaby on Oct. 23, before fleeing the scene, Burnaby RCMP said. The victim has since recovered from his serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

In July, two of the youth involved were sentenced for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. The third youth will be sentenced at a later date.

Update on Burnaby homicide

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team, alongside Burnaby Mounties, are also asking for the public’s help with an unrelated investigation into the killing of 31-year-old Christopher Irwin. On July 14, Irwin’s body was found in an empty parking lot at Norland Avenue and Laurel Street.

New Westminster police responded to a vehicle fire on Fader Street roughly five hours before a community member reported finding Irwin’s body. Investigators believe the two incidents are related. The killing was likely targeted and the public is not at risk, according to the investigation team.

The investigators are asking any witnesses or people with dash cameras who travelled around 3300 block of Norland Avenue between 3:30 and 9:30 a.m. or Fader Street and Braid Street between 3:30 and 5 a.m. on July 14 to contact them.

The investigation team can be contacted via the information line, 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

