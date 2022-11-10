Suspects in slaying of pregnant Métis woman in Kelowna still at large – 5 years later

The body of Russia Nicholson was discovered on Oct. 11, 2017 in Kelowna. Image: Facebook

It’s been almost five years and one month since a pregnant Métis woman was fatally shot multiple times in Kelowna – and not a single suspect has been identified publically by RCMP.

On Oct. 11, 2017, the body of Russia Nicholson, 23, was found by an orchardist near Cooper Road, in plain view just feet from a nearby sidewalk. At the time, RCMP immediately said the death was suspicious.

Meanwhile, Nicholson’s white 2010 Ford Fusion was recovered along Collision Road with distinguishing damage to its front bumper and driver’s side rear passenger window.

Investigators reached out to media and community members asking for any information on Nicholson’s movements between 1 to 9 a.m. on the day her body was found, or anything that a witness may have seen in the 1300 block of Collison Road.

At the time, Angie Lohr of HOPE Outreach spoke out about women who might be facing violence saying through her work she’d heard a lot about the death and its apparent violent nature.

“People have been rocked to their soul in a bad way by this. With this and all the fentanyl deaths, everyone knows everyone who has died, and their story,” said Lohr, adding that Nicholson wasn’t known to be living on the streets, but she was familiar to those who do.

In 2020, Capital News spoke with Nicholson’s sister Naomi who said the family met with the police several times over the course of the years. She explained investigators didn’t say that the case has run cold, but admitted they have had a hard time getting new leads.

“And, I don’t really know what to make of that. I just don’t feel like my sister’s death and murder is being given the type of acknowledgement, effort and pursuit that it deserves.”

Naomi admitted Russia had a history of drug use, but she’d been sober for the better part of a year.

In January, a coroner’s report revealed that Nicholson was intentionally shot multiple times in the head. The report indicated the person or persons who shot Nicholson then fled the scene.

RCMP told the Capital News the case was ongoing and unsolved, however, anyone with any information can call the Kelowna detachment or CrimeStoppers.

