Suspect identified in killing of B.C. father, 13-year-old son, police say

46-year-old Derrek Chen was found dead inside his Richmond home on Nov. 30

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Sgt. Timothy Pierotti holds up a photo of 46-year-old Derrek Chen who was found dead in his Richmond home with his 13-year-old son on Nov. 30, 2023. (Lauren Collins)

Homicide police are publicly identifying one of the two victims found dead inside a Richmond home in November.

Forty-six-year-old Derrek Chen, and his 13-year-old son, were found dead inside their Richmond home in the 6200-block of Goldsmith Drive on Nov. 30, said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. Pierotti told media Friday (Dec. 8) that at this time they won’t be releasing the identity of the son.

Police have also identified a possible suspect through reviewing video surveillance.

Pierotti said the suspect was seen leaving the scene of the crime around 8:40 p.m. on November 30 through London Field in Rocky View Playground.

The suspect – which Pierotti said police cannot yet confirm if the they are male or female – was wearing a dark coat, a white hat, a “full face mask, balaclava style” and light-blue jeans.

More to come.

Breaking NewsIHIT