Surrey RCMP rescue 2 seniors from sinking vehicle in swimming pool

Officer jumps into pool, breaks car window, and pulls occupants to safety

Surrey RCMP officers were involved in a dramatic rescue Wednesday after a vehicle veered off the road and went into a swimming pool.

Const. Sarbjit Sangha told the Now-Leader that preliminary reports indicate a vehicle, with two elderly occupants inside, lost control and veered off the road near the 16500-block of Glendwood Crescent South.

The vehicle went through a fence, into a swimming pool and “quickly submerged.”

RCMP were notified at 12:22 p.m. and were on scene at 12:25 p.m., Sangha said in an email.

“The first RCMP officer arrived within a couple of minutes and jumped in the pool to assist the two occupants,” she said. “(The) officer was able to break the window glass and remove both occupants out of the vehicle and out of the swimming pool.”

Sangha said the property owners also jumped into action to assist police.

The elderly couple was taken to local hospital as a precaution.



aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Aaron Hinks on Twitter

rescue