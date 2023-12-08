Surrey Mountie sentencing on Jan. 16 for breach of trust

A Surrey Mountie who pleaded guilty to three breach of trust charges related to four complainants will be sentenced on Jan. 16 in Surrey provincial court.

Corp. Peter Leckie, who worked with the Surrey RCMP and was subsequently suspended, originally faced nine charges in 2022 relating to allegations of breach of trust and fraud in what police say involved alleged attempts to pick up women.

The Surrey RCMP at the time reported that the allegations involved Leckie using his position as a police officer to obtain information and contact members of the public for the purpose of “engaging in intimate relationships with women both on and off duty.”

Three of the four complainants are women, with the fourth being the brother of one of them.

The first breach of trust charge involved “concocting involvement in a task force or unit,” the second “conducting queries of the four complainants on a police based information system for a purpose unrelated to the duties of his office (to facilitate relationships with the three women) and the third breach of trust charge involved “threatening use of his police powers and making use of police information systems to maintain an intimate relationship with one of the female complainants.”