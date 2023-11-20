Surrey challenging ‘constitutionality’ of B.C. order imposing SPS on city

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke on Monday announced the city will challenge in court the ‘constitutionality’ of the provincial government’s decision to run with the Surrey Police Service.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke on Monday announced the city will challenge in court the ‘constitutionality’ of the provincial government’s decision to replace the Surrey RCMP with the Surrey Police Service.

She said the petition – Surrey’s second in a little over a month – will be filed in court Nov. 20 and characterized the move as a “significant step to stop the NDP police service” as a result of the provincial government’s “attempted police takeover, which would require double digit – double digit – NDP tax hike on Surrey taxpayers.”

“We are challenging the constitutionality of the province’s latest legislation,” Locke said. “Surrey voters deserve to have their voices heard.”

This latest petition is aimed at the provincial government amending the Police Act last month to specify that Surrey must provide policing services through a municipal police department gave the solicitor general authority to cancel the existing agreement between the provincial government and the City of Surrey for the provision of RCMP services.

Farnworth said at the time the legislation also provides, “if necessary,” the provincial government with the ability to appoint an administrator to “assume the functions” of the Surrey Police Board to oversee the SPS.

Locke all but declared political war on the NDP government Monday. “The question before the courts is whether the province has the constitutional right to do what it is attempting to do to Surrey and Surrey taxpayers with this legislation,” she said. “I wouldn’t say I’m digging in my heels, but what I would say is I will fight for Surrey taxpayers every single day and we know that the costs are incredible.”

“This government does not have the right to run roughshod over every local government that doesn’t bend to their will,” Locke said. “When Surrey didn’t agree with their costly plans they hastily ordered us to move forward with a very expensive and disorganized transition and when we had challenged their authority to do that, they rushed through legislation at a record pace to cover up the mistakes that they had made.”

Locke noted that prior to the 2022 city election the provincial government “said choosing a police was the city’s decision, so my team and I ran on a platform that was clear – we would stop the police transition and keep the RCMP in Surrey.”

She added that after the election, the provincial government said the City of Surrey “had the option to put forward a plan to keep the RCMP. It is now clear that the province had other plans in mind.”

On Oct. 13, the City of Surrey filed its first petition with the Supreme Court of British Columbia seeking a judicial review of Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth’s July 19 order to proceed with the SPS, as the mayor continues to stands firm in the majority of council’s intention to stick with the RCMP as Surrey’s police of jurisdiction.

The provincial government has yet to file a response to Surrey’s petition with the court registry and “for reasons that are privileged” cannot provide an estimated date. Respondents served in Canada are typically given 21 days to respond.

“As far as I know there hasn’t been a response filed and I will be meeting with lawyers about that very soon,” Locke told the Now-Leader.

Farnworth on Nov. 16 temporarily suspended the Surrey Police Board – of which Locke was chairwoman – and appointed retired Abbotsford police chief Mike Serr as its replacement administrator.

Locke sees Farnworth’s move to put the “completely dysfunctional” SPB on ice and appoint an administer in its stead as a decision on his part that Surrey doesn’t need civilian oversight.

“The minister has decided that Surrey doesn’t need civilian oversight at the police board and so he suspended the entire police board,” she told the Now-Leader. “I think there’s no question, if anyone looks back at the open part of the police board meetings, this police board was completely dysfunctional. The province knew that, the former director of police services knew that, they have apologized to me for the behaviour of the board.”

Farnworth appointed Serr under Section 8 of the Police Amendment Act, he said, “after careful consideration of the work by the Surrey Police Board, which has been limited due to the lack of progress from the City of Surrey in advancing the police model transition to the SPS.”

