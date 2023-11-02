Surrey care aide pleads guilty to 30 charges

Ana Marie Lat Chamdal, 30, is set to next appear in court on Jan. 12, 2024

A Surrey woman and care aide accused of defrauding 21 elderly people pleaded guilty on Oct. 31 to 30 fraud-related charges on Oct. 31 in Surrey provincial court.

Ana Marie Lat Chamdal, 30, is set to next appear in court on Jan. 12, 2024.

Chamdal originally faced 77 criminal charges.

Of the crimes she pleaded guilty to, the majority happened in Surrey, with others in Delta, Vancouver and Richmond.

According to her provincial court record of proceedings, Chamdal pleaded guilty to theft, eight counts of fraud, six counts of fraud over $5,000, 13 counts of living in a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence, and fraudulently possessing credit card data, and obtaining and possessing another person’s identity – including information belonging to a pharmacy’s customers – with intent to use it “to commit an indictable offence that includes fraud, deceit, or falsehood.