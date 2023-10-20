Standoff situation in Lower Mainland leads to one male arrested

Ridge Meadows RCMP and the Emergency Response Team were called in on Oct. 19 to help arrest a male in Maple Ridge. (Kyle Melnychuk/Special to The News) Ridge Meadows RCMP and the Emergency Response Team were called in on Oct. 19 to help arrest a male in Maple Ridge. (Kyle Melnychuk/Special to The News)

One male is now safely in police custody after a late-night standoff situation took over part of a Maple Ridge neighbourhood on Thursday.

According to Ridge Meadows RCMP, a call came in at approximately 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 from another police jurisdiction requesting help with arresting a male in the Haney neighbourhood.

READ ALSO: 12-year-old cyclist struck and killed in Pitt Meadows

Police arrived within the 22300-block of 117th Avenue, where a male had barricaded himself within the residence.

The Emergency Response Team (ERT) showed up shortly afterward and was able to take the male into custody at approximately 12:30 a.m. the next morning.

“No further information is available at this time,” said the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

READ ALSO: Online fundraiser for Pitt Meadows child killed surpasses $35,000 in 18 hours

Maple RidgeRCMP