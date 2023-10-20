Standoff situation in Lower Mainland leads to one male arrested

One male is now safely in police custody after a late-night standoff situation took over part of a Maple Ridge neighbourhood on Thursday.
According to Ridge Meadows RCMP, a call came in at approximately 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 from another police jurisdiction requesting help with arresting a male in the Haney neighbourhood.
Police arrived within the 22300-block of 117th Avenue, where a male had barricaded himself within the residence.
The Emergency Response Team (ERT) showed up shortly afterward and was able to take the male into custody at approximately 12:30 a.m. the next morning.
“No further information is available at this time,” said the Ridge Meadows RCMP.