Speeder caught doing 244 km/h in Langley loses bike to cops

Rider faces two tickets, further investigation

A Langley motorcyclist caught riding at more than 180 km over the speed limit had their bike impounded, but it took two police forces and an RCMP helicopter to catch them.

RCMP officers with the Langley traffic enforcement section were in Glen Valley, near 88th Avenue and 256th Street, watching for speeders and dangerous drivers when the motorcycle sped towards them at a high rate of speed on the evening of April 21, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

“We clocked him at 244 in a 60 zone,” said Van Herk.

He called the speed “ridiculous.”

“There are no roads anywhere around here that would allow for safe operation of any vehicle at 244 km/h,” said Van Herk.

The officer turned on his emergency lights, but when the motorcycle did not slow down at all, he quickly turned them off again, as it would have been dangerous to pursue.

He quickly called the incident in and requested Air 1, the RCMP helicopter, try to locate the suspect bike.

The helicopter crew did manage to find a motorcycle matching the suspect’s description nearby, and with the help of Abbotsford Police Department officers, the rider was found and arrested in the Bradner Road area.

The bike was impounded, and the rider has been handed tickets for excessive speed and driving without insurance that will total almost $1,000, on top of the cost of getting the bike out of impound.

In addition, an investigation is continuing into the speeding incident.

Pop-up banner image