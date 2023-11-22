Speculation tax expanding to several new B.C. communities

Vernon, Coldstream, Penticton, Summerland, Lake Country and Peachland among 13 communities added

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon was part of Wednesday’s announcement that the speculation and vacancy tax would expand to Vernon, Coldstream, Penticton, Summerland, Lake Country and Peachland among other communities. A total of 13 new communities will be subject to the tax starting January 2025. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

The provincial government is expanding the speculation vacancy tax to 13 municipalities, including several in the Okanagan and on Vancouver Island.

Vernon, Coldstream, Penticton, Summerland, Lake Country and Peachland are among the communities announced Wednesday by Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and Finance Minister Katrine Conroy.

The tax will also be coming to Courtney, Comox, Cumberland, Parksville and Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island.

Kamloops and Salmon Arm will also be subject to the tax, starting January 2025.

Ultimately, the tax will apply to 59 communities.

More to come…

