Snow continues to fall on Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, warning in effect

38 cm has fallen, another 10 cm expected forecasts Environment Canada

Environment Canada’s snowfall warning regarding Coquihalla Highway conditions from Hope to Merritt continues this morning, Nov. 10.

A frontal system has already caused 38 centimetres to fall on the highway last night, and another 10 centimetres is expected this morning before tapering off before noon.

Environment Canada warns drivers to adjust to changing road conditions, including reduced visibility.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” reads the snowfall warning.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

