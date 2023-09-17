Shooting leaves 1 dead in Burnaby parkade

Burnaby RCMP and IHIT are investigating a Saturday evening (Sept. 16) shooting in the area of North Road and Cameron Street that left one man dead. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man was found dead inside a Burnaby parkade Saturday evening (Sept. 16) in what police say they believe was a targeted shooting.

Burnaby RCMP arrived at a parking garage near North Road and Cameron Street, where Lougheed Mall is located, just after 5 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. Searching inside the parkade, officers found one man dead.

About 15 minutes later, police were called to Bainbridge Avenue and Greenwood Street, about 5 kilometres west of the shootings site, where they found a vehicle on fire.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case and is asking for anyone who was near or in Lougheed Mall between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday to contact them. Anyone who was near Bainbridge Avenue and Greenwood Street between 5 and 5:30 p.m. is also asked to reach out.

