Shooting incident in Mission leaves two people seriously injured

Two people have been shot, following an incident in an industrial area in Mission.

Mission RCMP were called after two persons suffering gunshot wounds were dropped off at Mission Memorial Hospital just after midnight early Saturday (Jan. 22) morning.

Officers arrived at the hospital to find a 61-year-old male and a 52-year-old female with serious injuries.

“At this time, this appears to be a targeted shooting, with no clear ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” says Const. Harrison Mohr of the Mission RCMP.

“The shooting took place in an industrial area where the majority of businesses were closed at the time. There is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public.”

No one is currently in custody, however Mission RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is investigating. The east-west portion of Mission Way was closed for a crime scene examination for most of the day, but has now re-opened, and the Mission RCMP thank the business owners and their clientele for their patience.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.