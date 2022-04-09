Shooting at downtown Maple Ridge gym Saturday night

Police are on the scene of a shooting, and apparent murder in downtown Maple Ridge on Saturday night.
According to witnesses, a man was shot as he left Olympians Gym at 22611 Lougheed Hwy. at about 4:30 p.m.. Witnesses reported hearing numerous shots.
There was a heavy police presence at the gym, including officers wearing uniforms marked gang task force, and roads the area have been blocked from traffic.
More details to come.
