Serious collision closes Highway 99 north of Lions Bay

Squamish RCMP estimate the road will be closed for three to five hours

Highway 99 is closed between Porteau Cove and Lions Bay after a serious collision Tuesday afternoon, (Jan. 25). (DriveBC/Twitter)

Highway 99 is closed in both directions after a serious collision closed the road earlier today, (Jan. 25).

In a news release, Squamish RCMP said the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Team (ICARS), Emergency Health Services, Fire Rescue, and Miller Capilano are providing a coordinated response.

The highway is closed eight kilometres south of Porteau Cove and four kilometres north of Lions Bay after a serious collision involving two vehicles at 4:47 pm.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that five ambulance units responded to the collision. Two patients were transferred to hospital in serious condition.

DriveBC estimates the road will reopen around 10 pm no detours are available.

UPDATE – #BCHwy99 remains CLOSED in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Porteau Cove & Lions Bay. Assessment in progress, detour not available. Estimated time of reopening is 10PM PST.#WestVan #Squamish @MillerCapilano4 ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/o8hjq6SQby pic.twitter.com/9qY42waOBX — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 26, 2022

