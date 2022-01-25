Highway 99 is closed between Porteau Cove and Lions Bay after a serious collision Tuesday afternoon, (Jan. 25). (DriveBC/Twitter)

Highway 99 is closed between Porteau Cove and Lions Bay after a serious collision Tuesday afternoon, (Jan. 25). (DriveBC/Twitter)

Serious collision closes Highway 99 north of Lions Bay

Squamish RCMP estimate the road will be closed for three to five hours

Highway 99 is closed in both directions after a serious collision closed the road earlier today, (Jan. 25).

In a news release, Squamish RCMP said the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Team (ICARS), Emergency Health Services, Fire Rescue, and Miller Capilano are providing a coordinated response.

The highway is closed eight kilometres south of Porteau Cove and four kilometres north of Lions Bay after a serious collision involving two vehicles at 4:47 pm.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that five ambulance units responded to the collision. Two patients were transferred to hospital in serious condition.

DriveBC estimates the road will reopen around 10 pm no detours are available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Deer rescued after falling through ice on Vancouver Island lake

Just Posted

Williams Lake First Nation announced the preliminary findings of the probe at former residential school, St. Joseph’s Mission on Tuesday, Jan. 25. (Williams Lake Tribune Facebook live image)
‘93 is our number’: Williams Lake First Nation releases St. Joseph’s Mission residential school findings