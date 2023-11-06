Second Mountain Institution inmate dies in just as many weeks

Darak Andrew More was serving time for second-degree murder

Another inmate at Mountain Institution has died in custody.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) announced on Friday, Nov. 3, that Darak Andrew More of Saskatoon died on Wednesday, Nov. 1. More was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder.

The inmate’s next of kin has been notified.

As in all cases in the death of an inmate, CSC reviews the circumstances; CSC policy also requires the police and the B.C. Coroners Service be notified.

In 2011, the RCMP laid murder charges against More and Devin Riel Joseph Schmit in the death of 25-year-old Rob Vincente. Vincente was last seen Oct. 10, 2010, leaving his mother’s house. His burned-out car was found two days later in an abandoned farm field.

More was arrested at Regina Correctional Centre, where he was serving time for an unrelated charge.

– With Files from Canadian Press

Agassiz