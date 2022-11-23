Search for armed suspects closes Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Highway 5 between Merritt and Hope is closed as RCMP search for armed suspects.
The entire stretch of highway is closed in both directions for a 102 kilometre stretch from one kilometre south of Merritt to six kilometres north of Hope. Detours are available using Highway 3 and Highway 5A.
According to a tweet, the RCMP has asked for radio silence in the area.
DriveBC says an assessment is currently in process with the next update scheduled for 4 p.m. A release from the RCMP South East District said to expect the delays to last at least for a few hours.
