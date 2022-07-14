Search and Rescue teams seek man feared drowned at Widgeon Falls

A Talon Helicopters aircraft transported Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team members to Widgeon Falls, where a swimmer went missing on Wednesday night. (Ridge Meadows SAR/Special to The News)

The swiftwater rescue team from Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue joined the Coquitlam search team in trying to find a person who disappeared at Widgeon Falls on Wednesday evening, and is feared to have drowned.

“A search for a missing individual last seen swimming at the falls was conducted with nothing found this evening,” reported the RMSAR team in a social media post. “Coquitlam SAR is working with the RCMP to determine the next steps.”

The teams searched the area immediately around the falls, and down stream, but were not able to locate the person.

Widgeon Falls is a popular hiking area in Pinecone-Burke Provincial Park, and is accessed by paddlers via Pitt Lake and Widgeon Creek.

More details as they become available.