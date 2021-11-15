Schools and daycares closed in Chilliwack in wake of flooding

Closures, geotech review in the face of more rain expected across the region Monday

All Chilliwack schools and daycares were closed in School District 33 on Nov. 15 after mudslides and flooding were reported in the wake of relentless rainfall over the weekend.

“Student and staff safety is paramount. Due to ongoing concerns with flooding at some sites and many roads, projected more rain this morning, we have determined that schools will be closed for students and staff today, Monday, November 15, 2021.

“All Rentals, Community Schools and Daycares are also closed.”

Flooding, mudslides and landslides due to the atmospheric river are wreaking havoc.

City of Chilliwack warned on its web page where flood and road updates will be posted: “Due to the extreme weather, flooding, and road closures, please stay home today if possible.”

A flood watch warning was issued for the Chilliwack/Vedder River system by the BC River Forecast Centre.

Vedder Road is closed in both directions at Petawawa, as of early Monday, due to downed power lines, a fallen pole, and debris on the road. BC Hydro is expected on site. Until the road is cleared, please use an alternate route.

Parking areas along local greenways in Chillwack were closed, as several areas close to the Chilliwack-Vedder River are under flood watch or alert.

Due to heavy rainfall causing overland flooding and mudslides, an Evacuation Order was issued for the following property in Electoral Area D:

53730 Bridal Falls Road (Camperland RV Resort & Cabins)

An Evacuation Order has also been issued in Electoral Area E (Chilliwack River Valley) for the following four properties:

•48573 Auchenway Road

•48513 Auchenway Road

•48523 Auchenway Road

•48485 Auchenway Road

Residents were asked to register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) to report they’ve left the area.

Highway 1, 3 and 7 are all closed due to the flooding, with several mud and rockslides reported along the routes connecting the Lower Mainland and the rest of mainland B.C.

Vehicles were forced off roads due to slides, and people were trapped in vehicles between slides.

Geotechnical experts will be examining the various areas Monday.

Check back for more details as they become available.

