Salmon Arm woman attacked by bear while on a run

The Conservation Office Service continues to investigate while bear on the lam

Conservation Officers are investigating a bear attack in Salmon Arm that sent a woman to hospital with minor injuries after it “bit and shook her.” (Black Press Media file photo)

An investigation is ongoing after a woman was attacked by a bear in Salmon Arm on the morning of Nov. 21.

At approximately 11 a.m., a woman running on a trail in southwest Salmon Arm near 50 Avenue SW when a black bear knocked her down. The bear then bit and shook her before disengaging and leaving the area.

Conservation, RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services responded to the attack. The woman was transported to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

Though conservation officers remained on-site for several hours, no bear was seen in the vicinity. Signage has since been installed in the area, and officers have canvassed nearby residences.

The Conservation Office Service (COS) is investigating a bear attack that took place in Salmon Arm this morning.

The COS will provide updates as the investigation continues.

bearsSalmon Arm