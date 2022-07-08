Rogers outage affecting use of credit, debit cards at BC Ferries terminals, on vessels

BC Ferries is warning customers credit and debit payment services at many of its terminals and on board its ships are down due to the wide-spread Rogers network outages.
The ferry operator alerted its customers of the impact by tweet just after 9:30 a.m. Friday (July 8), and said it will be providing updates on the situation through social media.
Due to the Rogers outage this morning, debit & credit card services are impacted at a number of #BCFerries terminals & on board vessels. We will continue to provide updates here. Thank you for your patience as we look to restore these services. ^km pic.twitter.com/CIKUtm8OC3
Rogers users across the country are struggling to make calls or log on to the Internet Friday. The company said in a tweet it is aware of the issues, and is working to resolve them “as soon as possible.”
