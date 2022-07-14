Ripudaman Singh Malik, acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing, fatally shot in Surrey

Police, bystanders at scene of car fire in Newton after man was shot in the 8200-block of 128 Street. (Submitted photo) Police investigating at the scene of Thursday’s fatal shooting in the 8200-block of 128 Street. (Photo: Lauren Collins) Ripudaman Singh Malik Man acquitted in Air India bombing reportedly shot dead in Surrey on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Police say shooting happened in 8200-block of 128 Street Thursday morning. They have not confirmed the victim is Ripudaman Singh Malik. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader) Man acquitted in Air India bombing reportedly shot dead in Surrey on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Police say shooting happened in 8200-block of 128 Street Thursday morning. They have not confirmed the victim is Ripudaman Singh Malik. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

A man was killed in a shooting in Surrey on Thursday morning.

“We’re not releasing the name of this individual,” Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha said.

Meantime, reports indicate the victim is Ripudamin Singh Malik, who was acquitted in 2005 of the 1985 Air India Bombing following a lengthy trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. This has not been confirmed by police.

“Police attended and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was provided first aid by attending officers until Emergency Health Services took over his care,” she said. “The injured man succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

Sangha said the shooting that happened in the 8200-block of 128 Street appears to have been targeted.

“A suspect vehicle was located in the 12200 block of 82 Avenue fully engulfed in fire. The investigation is in the early stages and police are still looking for the suspects and a second vehicle that may have been used as getaway vehicle.”

Rashpal Singh, a realtor who works out of the business complex police have taped off, told the Now-Leader that he’d spoken with Malik on occasion. “He’s a very nice guy to talk to.”

Police ask anyone with information, dash camera footage or video surveillance from the area to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

Malik was found not guilty of eight criminal counts, including bomb-related and first-degree murder charges.

Malik’s family and supporters declined to comment at the courthouse after the trial but posted a statement at NotGuilty.org saying that “with the grace of God” justice has prevailed.

“Our family deeply sympathizes with the families of those that died in this horrific tragedy,” it stated. “The anger and sadness that the families are going through because of today’s decision should be directed towards the RCMP and Crown. They had given these families a false hope of justice by proceeding with a case without merit.”

Surrey-based Khalsa Credit Union, of which Malik is a founder, issued a press statement at the time on behalf of its directors saying they were “very pleased” with the verdict.

“I believed Mr. Malik was innocent and the decision bears out my faith in the justice system,” Karnail Singh Manhas, the credit union’s corporate secretary stated in 2005. “It will be very good to see Mr. Malik working in the community again.”

The only man held accountable for the Air India bombing was Inderjit Singh Reyat, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February 2003 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

The bombing killed 329 people. Seven Surrey families lost loved ones in the Air India explosion off the coast of Ireland.

–with a file by Lauren Collins



