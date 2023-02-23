The 6400-block of Buswell Street where Richmond RCMP say two women were randomly assaulted on Feb. 14. (Richmond RCMP image)

The 6400-block of Buswell Street where Richmond RCMP say two women were randomly assaulted on Feb. 14. (Richmond RCMP image)

Richmond RCMP make urgent plea for witnesses of 2 random assaults

2 women were left unconscious along Buswell Street on Valentine’s Day

Richmond RCMP say they believe there are people who saw two women being attacked on Valentine’s Day who haven’t come forward yet.

The detachment says the women were assaulted separately, but both were found unconscious in the 6400-block of Buswell Street shortly after 10 a.m. Feb. 14. Due to the location and time of day, investigators believe numerous people would have witnessed what happened.

In particular, RCMP are interested in finding a man who the second woman said stopped to help her. Investigators believe he may have seen her get assaulted.

RCMP are also looking for the driver and occupants of a white SUV captured on video in the area at the time of one of the assaults.

The detachment has already arrested a man, but is looking for more evidence to strengthen its case. Ernesto Mendoza Malgapo, 41, of Richmond is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He’s set to appear in court on March 1.

Anyone with information about either assault is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file numbers 2023-4816 or 4877.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultCrimePoliceRichmond

Previous story
Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians
Next story
BC school district bans anti-LGBTQ group from presenting at board meetings

Just Posted

Farmer and Ukrainian military volunteer Oleh His inspects his grain crop in the small town of Cherneve in western Ukraine on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. He’s received several grain storage sleeves from Canada through the UN Food and Agriculture Organization after the Russian invasion destabilized the country’s food supply. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Osman
VIDEO: Canadian grain storage arrived just in time for Ukrainian farmer