Richmond RCMP make urgent plea for witnesses of 2 random assaults

The 6400-block of Buswell Street where Richmond RCMP say two women were randomly assaulted on Feb. 14. (Richmond RCMP image)

Richmond RCMP say they believe there are people who saw two women being attacked on Valentine’s Day who haven’t come forward yet.

The detachment says the women were assaulted separately, but both were found unconscious in the 6400-block of Buswell Street shortly after 10 a.m. Feb. 14. Due to the location and time of day, investigators believe numerous people would have witnessed what happened.

In particular, RCMP are interested in finding a man who the second woman said stopped to help her. Investigators believe he may have seen her get assaulted.

RCMP are also looking for the driver and occupants of a white SUV captured on video in the area at the time of one of the assaults.

The detachment has already arrested a man, but is looking for more evidence to strengthen its case. Ernesto Mendoza Malgapo, 41, of Richmond is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He’s set to appear in court on March 1.

Anyone with information about either assault is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file numbers 2023-4816 or 4877.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultCrimePoliceRichmond