RCMP say man and woman killed as fire sweeps through North Vancouver home

A statement from North Vancouver RCMP says the blaze engulfed the single family home at about 3 a.m.

Two people have died in a house fire in North Vancouver.

A statement from North Vancouver RCMP says the blaze engulfed the single-family home at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

Several people escaped but police say a man and woman were found dead inside when firefighters were able to enter the house after knocking down the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Const. Mansoor Sahak says officers will be working with members of the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service to determine what happened.

The statement says victims services officials are helping the family and the names of the victims have not been released.

