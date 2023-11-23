Cats falling from moving vehicle spark B.C. animal seizure

Significant number of cats located with abandoned travel trailer after truck fails to stop for RCMP

Chase RCMP responded to multiple reports of cats falling from a travel trailer being hauled by a flat-deck truck on Squilax Anglemont Road on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (File photo)

Police say a significant number of cats are in the care of the BC SPCA after officers responded to a report of felines falling from a moving vehicle.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, Chase RCMP received multiple reports of a suspicious, flat-deck truck hauling a travel trailer on Squilax Anglemont Road in the North Shuswap, said Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a media release.

“Disturbingly, callers reported that cats were falling out of the trailer while it was in motion,” said Kennedy. Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop; however, Kennedy said the vehicle “sped up and failed to stop for police.” A pursuit was not initiated due to risk to the public.

With help from the public, the trailer was eventually found abandoned on a forest service road near Skimikin.

“A significant number of cats were found in and around the travel-trailer,” said Kennedy.

“Local animal rescue volunteers spent hours in the dark, and in the cold, to ensure the cats received the care they required. Once the cats were collected, the travel trailer was towed to an impound lot.”

Kennedy said the matter was referred to the SPCA and remains under investigation.

