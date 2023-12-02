RCMP releases new photos of missing Maple Ridge woman

Rebecca Harbowy has not been seen since the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 23. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News) Rebecca Harbowy has not been seen since the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 23. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News) The missing woman has tattoos on her hands, neck, torso and back. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

It’s been more than a week since Rebecca Harbowy went missing, and Ridge Meadows RCMP have now released some new photos in hopes that they might help safely locate her.

The 36-year-old woman abruptly departed from Ridge Meadows Hospital last week and has not been seen since Nov. 23, where she was spotted in the 11600-block of Laity Street at approximately 1:20 a.m.

Harbowy is described as a Caucasian female, 5’6” tall, 170 pounds, with brown/red hair. She was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie with black logo lettering on the chest, black Puma sweatpants with lettering on the bottom left pant leg, and black and white Nike running shoes.

Harbowy has multiple tattoos on her hands, neck, torso and back. Her mother described her hand and finger tattoos as henna-style designs, and the word Romeo, for her cat.

If you have any information regarding Harbowy’s whereabouts, or have seen her, please contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and refer to File 2023-23402.

