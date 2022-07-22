RCMP locate vehicle believed to belong to alleged suspect in fatal Chilliwack shooting

Eric Shestalo, 50, still at large following double homicide on McNaught in Chilliwack

A screen grab from a video of the tarp-covered vehicle being towed away along Chilliwack Central Road with a police vehicle behind it.

RCMP have found a vehicle believed to be connected with a double homicide in Chilliwack, but the alleged suspect is still at large.

Eric John Shestalo, 50, was identified as the shooter in the McNaught Avenue homicide by the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) last night (Thursday, July 21).

He was last seen driving a 1990 Jeep YJ.

On Friday, July 22, at least one photo and video were shared on social media of a tow truck hauling away a vehicle with a green tarp tied over it as a police vehicle followed behind with its lights on.

The Chilliwack Progress reached out to IHIT to confirm whether they had found the Jeep but they have not yet responded.

A photo of the tarp-covered vehicle. (Facebook)

There was also a heavy police presence in the Bridal Falls area east of Chilliwack that same day.

READ MORE: Heavy police presence at Bridal Falls east of Chilliwack as search for suspected killer continues

The tragic incident unfolded around 11 a.m. on July 21 where two women and one man were shot at a home in the 9700-block of McNaught Avenue in Chilliwack.

One of the women died at the scene. The other woman was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital where she later died. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 2 women dead following shooting in Chilliwack; suspect still at large

IHIT announced after 9 p.m. July 21 that Shestalo was “armed and dangerous” and that police were actively searching for him.

He is described as white, five feet and nine inches tall and 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black hat with orange rim.

Anyone who sees Shestalo is urged to not approach him, and phone 911 immediately.

Eric John Shestalo, 50, was identified as the alleged shooter in the July 21, 2022, attack in Chilliwack, B.C. (IHIT photo)

READ MORE: IHIT seeks suspect in Chilliwack triple-shooting

RCMP said it was a targeted shooting.

Of the two women who were killed, one was the mother of the alleged shooter’s child, and the other was a former girlfriend, according to friends and family of the victims.

READ MORE: Man wanted in Chilliwack fatal shooting was due in court for domestic assault same day as attack

A friend of one of the women said on social media late Thursday that the two women had been staying together in Chilliwack for “safety” reasons, after Shestalo allegedly tried to strangle his former girlfriend two months ago.

Shestalo had been due in Chilliwack Law Courts on the morning of July 21 on charges of domestic assault and uttering threats from April 15 in Chilliwack. The matter was moved to Aug. 5.

IHIT is also looking for witnesses and video footage. Anyone who was in the area of the 9700-block of McNaught Avenue between 9 a.m. and noon is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448, or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

– with files from Jennifer Feinberg and Eric Welsh

Eric Shestalo was last seen driving a red 1990 Jeep YJ, which appears to have a yellow painted front end and may have B.C. licence plate MT9 81W. (IHIT)

Eric Shestalo was last seen driving a red 1990 Jeep YJ, which appears to have a yellow painted front end and may have B.C. licence plate MT9 81W. (IHIT)

@PhotoJennalism

jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newschilliwackdomestic violenceRCMP