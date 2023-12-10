RCMP investigating after man brings dead infant to B.C. hospital

Williams Lake RCMP say 32-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were arrested, but have been released

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating after a man brought a dead infant to a local area hospital on Dec. 8. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police and B.C.’s Ministry of Children are investigating after a man showed up at a Williams Lake-area hospital with a deceased infant on Friday (Dec. 8).

RCMP say the 32-year-old man also had a second child with him who was injured, but not seriously.

Police arrested that man as well as a 33-year-old woman, but have since released both of them.

Williams Lake RCMP say they believe the incident was isolated and that no risk remains to the public.

The BC RCMP Major Crime Section and Ministry of Children and Family Development are investigating.

