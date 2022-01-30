30 to 50 millimetres is expected before evening when the system will taper off into a few showers. (Black Press files)

Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

50 to 70 mm expected to fall today, Jan. 30

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

A total of 50 to 70 millimetres is expected to fall throughout the day (Jan. 30), with 30 to 50 millimetres expected before evening when the system will taper off into a few showers.

The downpour will lead to poor travel conditions, and the possibility of localized flooding in low-lying areas, Environment Canada says.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” the warning says. “Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

