Quebec man dies while snowmobiling on B.C. mountain

27-year-old succumbed to injuries while getting transported out by search and rescue members

In this file photo, RCMP and Revelstoke Search and Rescue respond to a call at Boulder Mountain. On Dec. 2, 2023, both teams were called to the mountain once again for a missing snowmobiler. The man died shortly after he was found. (Facebook/Revelstoke Search and Rescue)

A young Quebec man was critically injured and died while snowmobiling on a peak near Revelstoke on Saturday (Dec. 3).

RCMP say the 27-year-old was snowmobiling with a group near Boulder Mountain when he became separated and went missing. He tried to radio to his group to give them his location, but didn’t have GPS or satellite communication and couldn’t be immediately found, according to police.

They were called into action at 5:40 p.m. on Saturday and went looking for the man alongside Revelstoke Search and Rescue. They discovered the man sometime later in a remote and steep area known as the “Toilet Bowl.”

RCMP say the 27-year-old was in “serious medical distress” and succumbed to his injuries as they tried to transport him to safety.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating his death, but say it is not suspicious.

