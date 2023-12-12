Quebec man charged in connection with human-trafficking circuit in B.C.

Stanley Jean-Baptiste was arrested in Montreal following an investigation that began in May of 2021

A collaborative inter-provincial RCMP task force has caught a man involved in a B.C. human-trafficking circuit.

Stanley Jean-Baptiste, 36, has been charged with multiple offences relating to trafficking persons after a Dec. 8, bust in Montreal.

The investigation into the alleged human trafficking circuit began in May of 2021. The Kelowna RCMP Sex Crimes Unit first began investigating the suspected sex trafficking that was reported to be in operation in both Kelowna and Victoria.

“We know that Kelowna is part of a circuit used by human traffickers who exploit vulnerable individuals for sexual purposes,” said Cpl. Tim Russell of the Kelowna Vulnerable Persons Unit.

Through the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Jean-Baptiste, who was living in Montreal on Dec. 8, 2023.

The alleged human-trafficker was arrested by police and is now being held in custody. Jean-Baptiste will be transported to Kelowna for his first court appearance.

In addition to the investigation, the Kelowna RCMP has partnered with the City of Kelowna, the Kelowna International Airport and the Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre for the awareness campaign “Not In My City”, which was launched last spring. The campaign is aimed at highlighting and preventing human trafficking and youth sexual exploitation.

“Our investigators remain steadfast in our commitment along with other community partners who have taken a stance to combat this criminality in our community,” said Russell.

If you know someone that is associated with trafficking, the Kelowna RCMP urge you to contact the police immediately at 250-762-3300 or you can remain anonymous by contacting the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.net.

