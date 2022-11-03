Québec solidaire to swear oath to King, vows to table bill to make pledge optional

3 recently elected members of the Parti Québécois continue to refuse to swear the oath to the King

The 11 recently elected members of Québec solidaire are no longer refusing to swear an oath of office to King Charles III.

Spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says party members will take the oath so that they can enter the legislature and quickly table a bill to make the pledge optional.

Quebec solidaire’s reversal is in reaction to a decision earlier this week by the Speaker of the legislature, who said the oath to the King was mandatory and authorized the sergeant-at-arms to expel members who don’t comply.

Nadeau-Dubois’ decision isolates the three recently elected members of the Parti Québécois, who continue to refuse to swear the oath to the King.

Nadeau-Dubois says the Speaker’s decision is disappointing, but the Quebec solidaire spokesman says that to pass a law making the oath optional, his party needs to sit in the legislature.

Coalition Avenir Québec house leader Simon Jolin-Barrette has said the government is ready to move quickly to make the oath optional.

