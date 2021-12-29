Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)

Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)

Prominent Kelowna anti-lockdown protester faces assault charges

David Lindsay faces two counts of assault related to an incident on August 19

One of the Okanagan’s most notable anti-lockdown protest organizers David Lindsay is facing two counts of assault.

The charges relate to an incident on Aug. 19, 2021, where Lindsay allegedly assaulted a Paladin Security guard and an Interior Health manager. Lindsay is due in court on Dec. 31, and again on Feb. 17, 2022.

Lindsay is no stranger to the courts. He has appeared in the Kelowna Law Courts 30 times since 2005. He was declared a vexatious litigant in 2006 and has argued several strange cases, including that he is not a “person” under the Income Tax Act and should not have to file income tax returns. Speaking to Global News in 2010, Lindsay said he had appeared in court “over 300 times”.

As for his COVID-19 protests, Lindsay has been handed multiple fines worth several thousand dollars by the Kelowna RCMP. The protests often targetted Interior Health facilities and schools. He also organizes weekly protests at Kelowna’s Stuart Park.

