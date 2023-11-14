Prime Minister announces 450 permanent jobs coming to B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Nov. 14 that 450 new permanent jobs would be created in Maple Ridge thanks to a $1.05-billion partnership with E-One Moli and the provincial and federal governments. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier David Eby both paid Maple Ridge a visit on Tuesday, Nov. 14, where they announced that 350 new jobs are coming to the city thanks to a $1.05-billion partnership between local company E-One Moli and the provincial and federal governments.

With $205 million from the federal government, and $80 million from the province, E-One Moli will rebuild their facility in Maple Ridge, and the company will become Canada’s largest high-performance lithium-ion battery cell manufacturer.

E-One Moli’s operation will expand to 450 permanent jobs, and become the city’s largest private sector employer.

“British Columbians have long been known for their innovation in the clean-technology space,” said Trudeau. “Today, as we secure a major clean battery manufacturing project in Maple Ridge, we build on that expertise to secure hundreds of middle-class jobs, while fighting climate change.”

“The world is looking to Canada. When we support projects like E-One Moli’s new facility in Maple Ridge, we bolster Canada’s role as a global clean-tech leader, create good jobs and help keep our air clean.”

READ ALSO: B.C. eyes green hydrogen economy with cross-country partnership

The politicians toured the facility near the Golden Ears Bridge, where the company pioneered their batteries, marketed under the brand name Molicel. They are used in motorsports, high-end autos, aircraft, medical equipment, power tools and home appliances.

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy said he was thankful for the investment into the city’s workforce, which would help support local growth.

“It aligns with the city’s economic development and climate action strategies,” said Ruimy. “This kind of growth and investment in businesses like E-One Moli helps to diversify our tax base and enable Maple Ridge to invest in community infrastructure.”

READ ALSO: Economy adds 64K jobs in September

JobsMaple Ridge